GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While Michigan State Police say they want to get their investigation into the death of Patrick Lyoya to the Kent County prosecutor by the end of the week, they admit it’s an ambitious goal because they have not yet interviewed the officer who shot him.

A spokesperson said the officer had not yet been interviewed by MSP because his attorney was on vacation last week.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8 that he believed it was unlikely he would have a decision on possible charges before the Grand Rapids Police Department releases the video of Lyoya being shot.

Becker explained that in addition to the video, he will need witness statements, radio traffic and 911 calls and the autopsy report before he can decide anything.

“I would not anticipate everything being complete this week,” Becker wrote in a Monday email. “(I)t takes time to do a complete job with something like this.”

The shooting happened the morning of April 4. GRPD has said Lyoya, 26, tried to run away from an officer, after which there was a “lengthy fight.” Lyoya was shot and killed. While the video of the shooting has not yet been made public, Lyoya’s father and his interpreter have seen it. They say it shows Lyoya being shot in the back of the head.

Becker last week asked MSP and GRPD not to release that video until MSP’s investigation was complete. But GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said he would keep his promise to release it this week.

Despite his wish to keep the video out of the public eye for now, Becker said he understood that GRPD and Winstrom “have to do what they think best.” He said he would not criticize Winstrom’s decision.

The Lyoya family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the families of Michael Brown, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

“The Lyoya family came to our country in pursuit of the American dream, but instead are now living a traumatic American nightmare as they have to bury their loved one due to police brutality. We are once again reminded of how swiftly a police interaction can turn deadly for Black men in America and just how far we have to go to change that. “From what Patrick’s father has expressed after viewing the body camera footage, we believe that the release of the footage will show the true and raw narrative of how Patrick lost his life to police. We will continue to push for the public release of the footage from this incident and full transparency from Michigan State Police as they continue to investigate this tragic incident.” Ben Crump

Chief Winstrom previously said he would get a statement from the officer April 7. It’s unknown what the officer said when he talked to the chief.

The officer’s name has not been released.

—News 8’s Jacqueline Francis contributed to this report.