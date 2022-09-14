Police at the scene of a crash on southbound US-131 at Leonard Street in Grand Rapids on Sept. 11, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Michigan State Police said the 18-year-old Grand Rapids woman died from her injuries. Her name was not released.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on US-131 near Leonard Street.

State police said the driver lost control of her vehicle, hit a traffic barrier, rolled over, and was thrown from the car.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday but later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.