GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Belding man died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday, police say.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. in Grand Rapids, on the I-196 westbound ramp to Ottawa Avenue. Witnesses found the 27-year-old driver dead by his motorcycle. The man apparently went off the road and hit a guardrail, according to a Wednesday morning tweet from Michigan State Police.

Alcohol may have been a factor, MSP said.

Troopers were investigating the crash. Witnesses are asked to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.