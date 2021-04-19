MSP: 5 injured in wrong-way crash on I-196

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people, including three children, were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-196 in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a wrong-way, head-on crash on eastbound I-196 east of Lake Michigan Drive.

Investigators say a 2008 GMC Yukon, driven by a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man, was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when struck an oncoming 2008 Toyota Yaris.

The driver of the Yukon tried to run away from scene while carrying his 9-year-old son who was a passenger in the vehicle. Authorities were able to find the two near the crash scene. Both were taken to the hospital, according to an MSP news release.

The driver of the Yaris, a 41-year-old Grand Rapids woman, as well as two passengers, ages 7 and 9, were taken to the hospital.

The extent of everyone’s injuries is unknown.

State police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.