MSP: 2 killed in single-car crash on NB US-131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on northbound US-131 near the I-196 interchange in downtown Grand Rapids.

The northbound lanes and eastbound I-196 exit ramp are closed due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Michigan State Police said a 2020 Ford F-150 was involved in the crash and two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said it’s believed that poor road conditions due to heavy rain are believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.