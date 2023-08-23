GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 52nd annual Ms. Wheelchair America competition returns to Grand Rapids this month.

The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel will host the event, which is set to feature 18 women vying for the crown and to be named Ms. Wheelchair America 2024. The competitors enter the contest after claiming victories in their respective states.

Jamie Junior, a Detroit native, was crowned the latest Ms. Wheelchair Michigan back in December of 2022 and will be one of the contestants.

The competition begins on Aug. 28 and will last through the weekend, with the winner being officially crowned on Sept. 3. The public can attend the final two days of the competition for free where contestants will give speeches and hold a meet-and-greet with the top five finalists.

