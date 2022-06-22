GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Movies in the Park is back for its fourth season and hopes to bring neighbors and family together for some family-friendly films.
A collaborative effort of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Padnos, Grand Rapids Public Schools and Grand Rapids Office of Special Events, Movies in the Park brings food, music and movies to the city.
According to a press release, Movies in the Park will happen on three dates this summer, at three separate locations:
- Space Jam 2: A New Legacy — June 25 at Gerald R. Ford Middle School, 851 Madison Avenue SE
- Encanto — July 15 at Roberto Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey Street SW
- Sing 2 — August 20 at Camelot Park, 2230 Rowland Avenue SE
Music, food and games start at 7 p.m. The first 150 guests will get free food from Daddy Pete’s BBQ each night. There will also be a limited quantity of popcorn from Robinson Popcorn and soda. The movie begins at dusk, the press release said.
Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
In case of rain or severe weather, Movies in the Park will be cancelled. No alcohol is allowed at these events, according to the release.