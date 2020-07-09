Movies, concerts return to Studio Park with outdoor series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a four-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, movies and concerts are returning to Studio Park with a new experience.

Downtown Grand Rapids’ Studio C theater and the Listening Room are rolling out an outdoor movie and concert series that will take place on Studio Park’s piazza starting July 15.

Sunset Cinema and Listening Lawn were created with social distancing in mind, which means guests must purchase at least four tickets to reserve a properly spaced section of the lawn even if fewer people are attending. The capacity for each event will be determined by the most recent state guidelines.

>>More online: Sunset Cinema and Listening Lawn FAQs

Studio C employees will wear personal protective gear including face masks. Guests are also asked to wear masks when moving around the area.

Movies will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and include the following films:

July 15: “Yellow Submarine”

July 22: “Baby Driver”

July 29: “Parasite”

Music performances will take place Thursdays at 8 p.m. The concert series starts with the following acts:

July 23: Luke Winslow-King

July 30: Asamu Johnson & The Associates of the Blues

The extended movie and concert lineup will be announced in coming weeks.

The lawn will open to guests at 6 p.m. the night of each event. Guests should bring their own chairs that fall within height restrictions. Blankets are discouraged.

Food and an outdoor cash bar will be available for purchase on site. Outside drinks aren’t allowed.

Movie tickets are $5 per person ($20 minimum) and must be purchased ahead of time online at celebrationcinema.com or on the Celebration Cinema app. Concert ticket prices may vary and will be available online at listeningroomgr.com starting next week.

Studio C says standard convenience fees for online ticket purchases are being waived for these events.