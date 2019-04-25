Grand Rapids

Movies coming to Grand Rapids neighborhood parks

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Grand Rapids neighborhood parks will play host to free outdoor movies this summer.

The Movies in the Neighborhood Park events are being put on by the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the city Parks and Recreation Department.

The first event is scheduled for June 22 at Roberto Clemente Park on Rumsey Street SW. Yard games, music and dancing will start at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m.

The other two events will be held July 20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Fuller Avenue and Aug. 24 at Eastern Park on Eastern Avenue.

Popcorn and water will be provided by Celebration Cinema, but you can also bring your own. No alcohol is allowed. You can also bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

Voting for what movies will be shown is open now on the Movies in the Neighborhood Park website.

