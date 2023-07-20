GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Movie theaters are getting ready for a big weekend as two summer blockbusters make their debut.

You could find lots of pink at Celebration Cinema’s Grand Rapids North location Thursday evening for early showings of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the live-action movie some fans have been waiting their entire lives for.

“I have like a whole little TikTok series dedicated to my Barbie outfits that I’ve been planning, I like signed up for all the different web drops for when the Barbie collections drop from their different companies, so I’ve been very excited,” said Faye Kuz, a moviegoer.

Barbie isn’t the only film people have been anticipating. Crowds also flocked to the theater for Christoper Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“We bought our ticket two months ago. As soon as we could pretty much, been excited. I’ve seen every Nolan movie,” said Matthew Cope, a moviegoer.

Celebration Cinema’s Grand Rapids North location is offering Oppenheimer on IMAX 70 mm film, one of 30 theaters in the country to do so. Some moviegoers traveled from out of state for the experience.

“We came from Dyer, Indiana. It was about a three-hour drive,” Cope said. “I just wanted to see it the way that Christopher Nolan wanted you to see it, in 70 mm, the best resolution possible.”

Staff at the theater said they’ve been preparing for the big opening weekend and ticket sales have been booming.

“We have four days sold out in IMAX right now,” said Dannie Chapin, a staff member at Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids North.

The theater has also gotten ready to serve lots of concessions.

“Like make sure all your cash is fine, make sure drinks are ready and prepared, make sure popcorn is still popping as fast as possible,” Chapin said.

While some decided between the two blockbusters, moviegoers like Luke Hanes saw both in one night.

“Having both of these really good directors who are proud of the work they make, passionate about what they do, it’s just amazing to have both of those movies come out on the same day,” Hanes said.

As so much attention has turned to streaming, people said they were happy to see theaters filling up.

“I made friends with people sitting behind me, talked to moms and daughters who were excited to see the movie,” Kuz said.

“It is nice that people are acknowledging that there are movies for different audiences,” said Jacob Krehbiel, a moviegoer. “That’s what’s exciting about this whole craze.”

If you want to see either movie, you’re encouraged to buy your ticket in advance. Oppenheimer on IMAX is around 70% sold out for next weekend.