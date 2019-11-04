Movember: Month to call attention to men’s health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — November is a month to shine a light on men’s health, and the risks men face.

Men around the country try to highlight these issues by growing facial hair with movements like Movember and No Shave November. It provides a platform to talk about sensitive issues that men might typically avoid talking about.

News 8 talked to Dr. Denise Logan, the medical director at Blue Care Network, about some of the biggest risks and preventative measures men can take.

Logan said the biggest risks that are specific to men include heart disease, prostate cancer, testicular cancer and depression. She said it is important men not shy away from talking about issues that might be uncomfortable.

Some things that can help are exercising, eating a balanced diet, managing stress and talking about negative thoughts and feelings.

Above, watch the full interview with Dr. Denise Logan on News 8 Daybreak Monday.