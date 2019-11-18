Movember Monday: Men’s heart health, minority health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the third week of No-Shave November or Movember, Dr. Denice Logan the Medical Director at Blue Care Network talked men’s health on Daybreak. This week the concentration was heart health and minority men’s health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States. In fact, 1 in 4 male deaths in 2017 was related to heart disease. It can be a silent killer; nearly half of men who died from coronary heart disease had no previous symptoms.

Dr. Logan stressed the importance of seeing your doctor. Especially if you experience any of the following symptoms; shortness of breath, high blood pressure, or a headache. She stressed knowing your family history is key to staying in front of heart disease.

“Your doctor will help you to determine what you should be focused on. What you can work on to decrease your chronic conditions that may occur because of those genes,” Logan joked about them not being the ones you put on to wear.

According to Blue Care Network, members of minority communities have different determinations and challenges when it comes to health and well-being. They call them social determinates of health.

“Circumstances in which you are born, work, age and live,” Dr. Logan said of the social determinates as defined by the World Health Organization.

African-American men are at a 77% greater risk of developing diabetes which can lead to other health risks involving the kidneys, heart and lead to a stroke.

For more information on men’s heart health visit AHealthierMichigan.org.