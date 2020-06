GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Grand Rapids’ north side Monday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Plainfield and Fuller avenues NE. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a motorcycle and car were involved. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Police have also not yet released the name of the person killed.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated.