GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.

Just after midnight, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW and B Street SW for a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

Responding officers said the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old Womin man, died at the scene.

The vehicle took off from the scene. GRPD said it coordinated with the Michigan State Police helicopter and found the driver and one of the three passengers.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man with a last known address in Oklahoma, was treated at the hospital. He is being held on a felony charge.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thompson at 616.456.3320 or athompspn@grcity.us or Officer Kohl at 616.456.4513 or tkohl@grcity.us.

The crash remains under investigation.