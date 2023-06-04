GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in Grand Rapids.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Century Avenue SW and Griggs Street SW after receiving reports about a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man, was seriously hurt. GRPD said he was last listed in critical condition.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a black or dark-colored Chrysler minivan with heavy damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel and a broken window. GRPD said there were two males inside the vehicle.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD’s Traffic Unit at 616.456.4513 or 616.456.3320 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The crash remains under investigation.