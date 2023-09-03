GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a Saturday evening crash in Grand Rapids.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Division Avenue S and Plaster Creek Boulevard SW for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Responding officers learned that a man driving a motorcycle was heading north on Division Avenue S when he was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

GRPD said one person has been taken into custody.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thompson at 616.456.3320 email athompson@grcity.us; Officer Kohl at 616.456.4513 or email tkohl@grcity.us; or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The crash remains under investigation.