Grand Rapids police on the scene of a crash on Eastern Avenue near 44th Street on April 4, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a crash in Grand Rapids Sunday, police said.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Eastern Avenue, just north of 44th Street.

Police say a motorcycle was driving north on Eastern when it hit a vehicle that was pulling out of a driveway.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Authorities closed a portion of Eastern Avenue near the crash as they investigate.