Mothers plead for information on son's shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A courtesy photo of Gavino Sadivar. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gavino Saldivar has been in intensive care for nearly a month and doctors have given him little chance of recovering and police continue to look for the shooter.

But for the two women he calls mom, hoping for a miracle keeps them going.

It began late Sept. 14 after shots rang out on Temple Street near Eastern Avenue, leaving Saldivar bleeding in the street.

Police say almost 20 rounds were fired at the vehicle after a brief encounter in a neighborhood known for gang activity.

“The doctors call it a miracle, they said he never should have lived,” said Jennifer Schenck, who is engaged to Saldivar’s mother Claudette Fye, but he calls both mom.

Both maintain vigil, driving back and forth from their home in Erie, Pennsylvania, where their other three children live.

Saldivar came to Grand Rapids eight months before he was shot when he got a good paying job working construction that allows him to support his 18-month-old daughter Sarina.

“He’ll squeeze, he’ll make eye-contact just to let you know ‘hey, I’m in here,’” Schenck said.

He is too unstable to move to Pennsylvania, and they may move here to be near him.

“We live minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour and now we’re going day-by-day, but he’s young, he’s strong, he will heal,” said Schenck.

They are frustrated by the fact that no one has been charged in the case.

“The police keep telling us they believe they know but yet there’s no arrests,” Schenck sad. “Why are there no arrests? We can’t get an answer on that and that’s extremely hard to deal with every day.

“I don’t wish it on anyone, even the people that did this to our son, I would never, ever want any family of mother to have to go through what we are going through.”

They ask anyone who may know anything to come forward.

“I know how terrifying it can be, but please from one mother to another, this could have been anybody’s son, absolutely anybody’s son or daughter laying where ours’ is now,” Schenck said.

Police have indicated to the family that they have material witnesses, but charges have yet to be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The family has a Facebook fundraiser to help cover medical costs.