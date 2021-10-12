Mother offers free mental health services to 49507 community

Left to right: Jodecie Davis and his mother, Jamie Dalton. (Photo courtesy: Jamie Dalton)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids mother whose son died by suicide is working to make sure his memory stays alive.

Jamie Dalton started a mental health organization called “I Matter, We Matter” and is offering free mental health services to people who live in the 49507 zip code.

Dalton’s son, Jodeci Davis, passed away in 2019 due to depression. Dalton says she sees many people in her neighborhood struggling with the same problem. She wants to let them know she’s there to help.

“If I can impact one, save one life, I feel like I’m still saving Jodeci,” Dalton said.

Dalton says her son was a light to everyone around him.

“Jodeci had a contagious laugh and everybody who knew him, loved him. He passed away at the age of 26 due to depression that he struggled with,” she said.

Now Dalton wants to help others struggling with mental health issues, specifically those without access to help.

“There’s barriers to transportation, there’s comprehension barriers,” she said.

Dalton says among communities of color, these illnesses aren’t talked about enough. She wants to make sure after losing her son, she’s still able to help others.

“It’s very important for them to know there are people who look like them, who have been through this, who have struggled through this, and we’re here to help,” she said.

I Matter, We Matter will host meetings every Tuesday that will connect people to resources in the community and offer free mental health counseling. They’ll take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lifequest Church in Grand Rapids.

For more information, contact Dalton at imwm.michigan@gmail.com.