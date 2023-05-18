Aubrey Wilson appears for arraignment via video on May 18, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of the 7-year-old boy who brought an unloaded gun to his school earlier this month was arraigned Thursday.

Aubrey Wilson pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree child abuse, punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

On May 3, Wilson’s son brought an unloaded gun to his school, Cesar E. Chavez Elementary.

While no one was hurt, both Wilson and her fiancée, Chelsea Berkley, were charged in connection to this event. A probable cause document says Wilson’s fiancée, Chelsea Berkley, admitted to police she had bought the gun for $150 on the street from “an unknown male.”

But it was Wilson who moved the gun to a bedside dresser’s drawer, which is where her child later found the weapon. Wilson turned herself in voluntarily upon learning of the misdemeanor charge.

The judge in this case released her today on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

The 7-year-old is not living with Wilson at the moment and the judge ordered Wilson to follow Child Protective Services instructions.

Children under the age of 10 are presumed criminally incompetent under Michigan law, so the law does not hold them accountable. Instead, police and the prosecutor looked at actions by adults.