Mother looking for missing teen daughter reportedly seen in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Middleville mother is hoping a recent sighting of her daughter in Grand Rapids will help bring her daughter home.

Kiara Baker, 15, has been missing since Nov. 21 after leaving a behavioral health facility in Detroit.

Kiara Baker, 15, has been missing since Nov. 21. (courtesy)

“It’s nerve-wracking as a parent,” April Saladino said.

According to Grand Rapids Police, Baker might be back in the West Michigan area. The teen was living with Saladino in Middleville before she was sent to the Detroit Behavioral Institute.

Detectives say they received reports that Baker was seen with an unidentified black male near the Hall Street Party Store on Dec. 27. There is no vehicle or license plate description at this time.

“I do think it’s a stranger and we just want to make sure she’s not being taking advantage of,” Saladino said.

Her daughter has mental health issues and Saladino believes that could possibly put her at risk to be in danger. That’s why she’s asking the community to be on the lookout for Kiara.

“Keep an eye out for Kiara. She may have changed her hair color to reddish-brown. That’s typically what she does. She had dark brown hair when she was in the facility,” Saladino said.

She has this message for her daughter:

“Kiara, we love you. We want you safe and at home and we just want to make sure you are around the right type of people,” she said.

Kiara’s mom told me today she has mental issues and she fears her daughter might be at risk for human trafficking.

Detectives with the Detroit Police Department are leading the investigation in this missing persons case. The Grand Rapids Police Department is assisting. Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts should contact DPD at 313.569.5900 or GRPD at 616.456.3400.