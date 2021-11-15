Mother demands answers on one-year anniversary of son’s murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a man one year ago in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood.

On the anniversary of the shooting that killed Damon Bradley, 43, his mom is hoping to get new information in this unsolved case.

“Oh no,” Pamela Bradley said. “I’m not going to giving up. I’m a mother. I’m a very angry mother.”

The shooting happened Nov. 15, 2020, after her son finished Sunday dinner at her apartment on Plainfield Avenue near Caledonia Street. Pamela Bradley said that while her son was waiting outside for a ride to Muskegon, where he worked, he was approached by another man.

“Whoever it was had him come to the front because they know about the cameras in the back but they don’t know about the cameras in the front,” she said.

Surveillance video obtained by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows the suspect walking on the sidewalk. Police say the suspect is believed to be a Black man in his 20s, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall. He has a distinct walk. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white tennis shoes. He has yet to be identified.

Though a full year has gone by, Bradley hopes someone can identify the man who took her son’s life.

Pamela Bradley poses with a photo of her son, Damon Bradley, on the one-year anniversary of his murder. (Nov. 15, 2021)

“Somebody out there remembers him. So I’m telling you now, you better come out, come out, wherever you are,” she said.

Bradley said the last year has been hard because there haven’t been many leads and no one is speaking up. She believes multiple people are involved.

Her son’s killing is one of 12 unsolved murders from 2020. There were 38 total, the city’s deadliest year ever. The Grand Rapids Police Department says that so far this year, nine out of 16 homicide cases remain unsolved.

Silent Observer says it will highlight more unsolved cases; but on the anniversary of Bradley’s death, it is hoping to help put the case to rest soon.

“Even if you’re not sure that someone you know has that same gait that the suspect has in the video, just let us know who it is. We’ll check it out. He won’t get arrested unless he’s involved,” Chris Cameron of Silent Observer said.

If you have any tips regarding Bradley’s murder, you can reach out to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345. You can remain anonymous.