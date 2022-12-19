GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.

Danielle and Ryan Gill were driving to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital Saturday night from the Caledonia area when their fourth son, Hayes, arrived as they were pulling the car over at the Hall Street exit in Grand Rapids.

The birth happened so quickly Danielle Gill delivered the baby herself.

“I just pulled him out and put him up on my chest and at that point Ryan had the vehicle stopped,” Danielle Gill said.

Her husband had called 911 but said Hayes was not willing to wait.

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill) Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm.

“She basically said, ‘You know baby is coming now,’ and so at that point I called 911 and I was talking to dispatch and during that time she was basically delivering the baby and it was, I mean it was a matter of 45 seconds to a minute between the time she said, ‘We’re not going to make it,’ to the time baby was here,” Ryan Gill said. “By the time I got out of the car and ran around to the passenger side she was holding him and so we grabbed the towel from the back seat, wrapped him up.”

The snowstorm made travel more difficult, and the couple said their car struggled to get up a hill on the way to the hospital.

They were also on the phone with their neighbor, a nurse who has helped deliver babies.

Hayes is their fourth child, which the mother said also made a difference.

“Had it been my first and not knowing from previous deliveries I would have been so much more of a wreck then what I was,” Danielle Gill said.

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm.

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm.

Dannielle Gill gave birth to Hayes, her fourth son, along US-131 during a snowstorm. (Courtesy Dannielle Gill)

When they arrived at the hospital, staff had everything ready to take care of the mother and baby.

“There was three nurses waiting there for us with a bed and I basically pulled in, ran over, opened the door. We transferred her right onto a bed and then basically went right upstairs from there,” Ryan Gill said.

The couple is grateful Hayes was healthy and say he came into the world with a story that was even rare for the staff at the hospital.

“The nurse that received us there were surprised. It’s not something that they see every day, I think they mentioned that it happens maybe once a month where a baby’s born outside of a hospital but rarely in transit,” Ryan Gill said.