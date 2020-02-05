Mother & child killed, 2 children hurt in GR house fire

Crews work at the scene of a house fire that killed two people in Grand Rapids (Feb. 5, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials in Grand Rapids say two people were killed in a house fire early Wednesday.

It happened in the 2900 block of Dawes Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Fire Department officials tell News 8 a mother and three children lived in the upstairs of the home. They say the fire was not suspicious, but called the fire “aggressive.”

The mother died on scene. One of the children died on the way to the hospital.

The other two children were taken to DeVos Children’s Hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

Fire crews are investigating. They added they did not hear smoke detectors when they arrived on scene, but are working to find out if there were any inside the home.

