Most shops at CenterPoint mall to reopen Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Shops at CenterPoint says it anticipates nearly all of its stores will reopen by Monday with safety precautions.

CenterPoint mall is at the corner of East Beltline Avenue and 28th Street in Grand Rapids. It includes several major retailers like T.J. Maxx, Home Goods, Sierra Trading Post, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, DSW, Carhartt and Lands’ End.

The shops have been closed for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently allowed restaurants and retailers to begin the process of reopening with capacity limitations.

The mall asks shoppers to contact individual retailers about its guidelines for customers, such as wearing face coverings.