An undated photo provided by Meritage Hospitality Group shows Morning Belle brunch bistro, located at 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot is opening its third location at the end of November.

Morning Belle’s new location at 1962 Breton Road SE — in Breton Village just north of Burton Street — will be joining the lineup that already includes spots on East Beltline Avenue and Bridge Street, which opened in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

“Breton Village was a natural selection for us. We love the shops. We love the area. We feel that brunch with your classic and flavored mimosas really fits well in that area so we’re very excited to be going into that spot,” Mike Thorp, manager of operations for Meritage Hospitality New Brands said, teasing a potential fourth location on 84th Street.

Morning Belle is a garden party-styled restaurant open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. It offers indulgent dishes and “good for you” options as well as daytime cocktails.

“We have a wide variety of menu options varying from savory to sweet, classics and then some fun things that you’ll find that are unique to us,” Thorp said.

The Classic Belgian Waffle at Morning Belle.

The Morning Belle Benedict at Morning Belle.

The family-friendly restaurant hopes to make every guest feel like they are one of their friends and a part of the family.

“It’s really for everybody,” Thorp said.

Each Morning Belle restaurant features a garden wall, a mural, bright colors and an inviting atmosphere.

“We are changing this one (at Breton Village) up just a little bit. There are some new elements that are going to be fun and exciting that we can’t wait to share with everybody,” Thorp said.

A look inside Morning Belle on East Beltline Avenue.

The bar at Morning Belle on East Beltline Avenue.

The Breton Village location is currently under construction and Thorp said it is still looking to fill a few more positions. Anyone interested in applying is asked to visit the restaurant’s website.

“We’re hiring for front-of-the-house positions, back-of-the-house positions and for some supervisor positions as well,” he said.

A grand opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.