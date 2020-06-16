Closings & Delays
Morning Belle brunch bistro opens on Grand Rapids’ West Side

Grand Rapids

An undated photo provided by Meritage Hospitality Group shows Morning Belle brunch bistro, located at 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Roughly six months after announcing plans to open along Grand Rapids’ growing Bridge Street corridor, Morning Belle is now serving up brunch.

A representative of Meritage Hospitality Group says the restaurant opened June 11 with social distancing and sanitization guidelines in place to prevent COVID-19.

An undated photo provided by Meritage Hospitality Group shows Morning Belle brunch bistro, located at 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Contractors spent months transforming the former Esquire Hair Salon into the brunch bistro. Just days after the plans were announced, News 8 heard sounds of construction coming from inside the building located between the Jolly Pumpkin and Butcher’s Union.

(A photo provided by Meritage Hospitality Group shows construction on the second Morning Belle brunch bistro, located at 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.)

Morning Belle is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It features a menu of classic breakfast foods and healthier options.

The restaurant at 434 Bridge Street NW is the second Morning Belle location in West Michigan. Meritage Hospitality opened the original restaurant in September at the site of the former Twisted Rooster restaurant, which the Grand Rapids-based company also owned.

An undated photo provided by Meritage Hospitality Group shows Morning Belle brunch bistro, located at 434 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Meritage Hospitality, which operates 337 restaurants in 16 states, previously announced plans to invest $70 million in opening 35 Morning Belle restaurants by the end of 2025. It’s unclear if the pandemic has changed those plans.

