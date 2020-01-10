Morning Belle brunch bistro coming to Bridge Street in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ growing Bridge Street corridor is getting another restaurant.

Meritage Hospitality Group has confirmed it is building another Morning Belle restaurant at 434 Bridge Street NW.

Located between the Jolly Pumpkin and Butcher’s Union, the site was previously home to Esquire Hair Salon.

The City of Grand Rapids Development Center announced on Facebook Monday that Meritage was issued a permit to transform the interior of the building for the brunch bistro.

When News 8 visited the site Tuesday, a building permit was posted on the door and sounds of construction work could be heard inside. It’s unclear when the new bistro will open.

An employee of Meritage told News 8 the new restaurant’s ambiance and menu will be similar to the original Morning Belle, which opened in September at the site of the former Twisted Rooster restaurant, which Meritage also owned.

A courtesy photo shows the outside of Morning Belle Brunch Bistro.

The Morning Belle at 1600 East Beltline Ave. serves up classic breakfast foods, healthier options like a garden grain bowl and signature dishes like glazed doughnut waffles, in addition to fresh juice and cocktails.

Meritage Hospitality, which operates more than 300 restaurants in 16 states, previously announced plans to invest $70 million in opening 35 Morning Belle restaurants by the end of 2025.