GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you just got engaged, plan to be engaged or just want to check out some wedding vendors, DeVos Place is full of flowers, place settings and more wedding-related items on Sunday.

The Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan is being held from noon to 5 p.m. Guests will be able to see different dresses, view flower arrangements, taste test some food, pick out their photographer or DJ and more. At 3 p.m. there will be a fashion show.

“We’re kind of a one-stop shop, they can plan all of their products and services under one roof, which is really great. They can get that hands-on, meeting those vendors face to face, asking questions, kind of touch and feel, see the services, instead of just going online,” Kaylee Jones, show manager at Kohler Expo, said.

Tickets are available online at the show’s website or at the door.