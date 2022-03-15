GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Soaring gas prices may have you thinking twice about spending your hard-earned money at the pump.

In the past when we’ve seen gas prices go up, some have traded four tires for two wheels.

“Our first 50-degree day two weeks ago, our repair board went from 0 to 100 it feels like,” said Patrick Lennon, manager at Freewheeler Bike Shop.

Lennon walked away from his Fortune 500 desk job to share his love of biking with others.

“It’s been my passion since I was, like, 12-years-old and I’ve met most of my good friends through cycling,” said Lennon.

It’s times like these — when gas prices soar — that he gets to share that passion with more and more people.

“Just like in ’08 when I was here, during the last gas boom. It was crazy….I’m starting to hear it more and more now. People are coming in, complaining about the prices, they want to commute to work. It seems like most of the people that are coming in to get one is mainly for commuting to work or running to the grocery store or little errands,” said Lennon.

Inside Freewheeler Bike Shop in Grand Rapids. (March 15, 2022)

Just like gas prices, bikes aren’t what they used to be. Lennon says a lot of people are taking a step up when it comes to two-wheel commuting by investing in an e-bike.

He says an electric bike will set you back around $1,300 on the low end. Freewheeler has a big inventory of bikes of all kinds now because they ordered big in 2020. They also spent all winter refurbishing used bikes that are now up for grabs.

“(I’m) predicting e-bikes and mountain bikes and all the hot newer bikes to be selling out fast,” said Lennon.

If you already have a bike that needs some work, you can count on at least a week’s wait time for a repair or tune up. That timeframe could grow to two or three weeks soon.

Whether it’s gas prices, staying in shape or avoiding COVID, biking is having a moment.

“Riding a bike is fun if you’re a youngin’ or if you’re just retired. Get out there, it’s nice to get in the fresh air.”