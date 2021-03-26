More GRPD officers on patrol this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is increasing the number of officers on the streets this weekend.

Starting Friday, extra officers will be patrolling neighborhoods as part of what the department has described as a targeted strategy to combat violence.

“We will again direct our officers to be strategic and data driven, seeking out the most violent offenders and addressing the concerns voiced by those who live and work in the neighborhoods,” Chief Eric Payne said in a Friday statement.

GRPD did similar sweeps in 2020, resulting in many arrests and seized guns. 2020 was Grand Rapids’ deadliest year, with more shootings and homicides than ever recorded before.