More charges connected to Grand Rapids riot

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One more person has been charged in connection to the May riot in downtown Grand Rapids.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said 22-year-old Kylia Celeste Brooks was charged with inciting a riot and arson of personal property worth between $200 to $1,000.

If convicted, she faces 10 years in prison for the riot charge and one year in jail for the misdemeanor arson count.

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

In all, officials say, there was some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

Twenty people now face charges in connection to the riot, all but one of them are adults.

