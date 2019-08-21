Moped rider hurt in Grand Rapids hit-and-run

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a crash near the intersections of Alpine and Stocking Avenues SW. (Aug. 20, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A moped rider was hurt after he was hit by a driver who then took off late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Alpine and Stocking Avenues on Grand Rapids’ northwest side. Officers cleared the scene at around 7 p.m.

Investigators said the vehicle that hit the victim did not stop to help him but instead drove away.

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a crash near the intersections of Alpine and Stocking Avenues SW. (Aug. 20, 2019)

Grand Rapids police said the victim was conscious and talking before he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

As of Tuesday evening, police said no arrest had been made. There was no information about the suspect vehicle available for release.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact GRPD at 616.456.3982 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.