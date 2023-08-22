GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As a consolation for parents irritated with Grand Rapids Public Schools for pushing the start date of one elementary school, the district is offering free passes to local recreation centers this week.

Grand Rapids Public Schools has announced it is partnering with the Salvation Army Kroc Center and the David D. Hunting YMCA to give free day passes to students of Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School.

The school was set to begin classes Tuesday but that date was pushed back to at least next Monday, Aug. 28 because of construction delays and illness among workers in the building.

Through Friday, parents and students of GR Montessori Elementary can use a free day pass to the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Grand Rapids, located at 2500 S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. They can also choose to use a free guest/family pass at the David D. Hunting YMCA, located at 475 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At each location, a parent or caregiver will need to stay with children. Check in at reception and let them know your child is actively enrolled in Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School.

This comes after the district faced scrutiny from parents at the GRPS board meeting Monday night. Commenters mentioned health and air quality concerns, a lack of equity considerations for families who don’t have access to babysitters and those who rely on school lunch.

Some worried that the district did not have adequate plans if it was too hot for kids to be at school. With 90-degree days forecasted for the week, GRPS said its plan was to keep an eye on temperatures and choose to close schools if needed.