GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A brand new Vietnamese eatery in downtown Grand Rapids is ready to show off for Restaurant Week.

Monsoon opened about four months ago at 55 Monroe Center, between Ionia and Division avenues.

“We are excited to be a part of (Restaurant Week),” owner Phong Nguyen said. “It’s a new venture. We’ve been busy on the weekend, but we need more people coming on a weekday as well, so you don’t have to wait.”

Nguyen said he enjoyed creating new dishes for the event, including an appetizer, main course and dessert. One is a seafood spread on toasted brioche and another a duck with a Vietnamese vegetable mix.

Restaurant Week starts Friday and runs through Nov. 12. More than 30 restaurants are participating, serving up special dishes.