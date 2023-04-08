Family, friends and strangers gather on the fifth anniversary of Brian Paul Palazzolo’s death on April 8, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother in Byron Center did more than grieve on the anniversary of her son’s death.

Cindy Hubrecht passed out Narcan kits and fentanyl strips to people who attended her son’s memorial held at Fairplains Cemetery.

“We do something every year but this was going to be the big landmark year because it’s been five and it’s also been long enough for everyone to digest everything that happened, accept reality, move forward and see how we’re going to handle it,” Hubrecht said.

Her son’s name was Brian Paul Palazzolo. He was 27 years old when he died from a fentanyl overdose five years ago.

Among the small crowd of family and friends were strangers who also lost loved ones to a fentanyl overdose.

Hubrecht said hearing others’ stories eases the grief as she tries to move forward.

Brian Paul Palazzolo’s family passed out Narcan kits and fentanyl strips at his memorial.

“Now that the weather is going to be nicer, I like to do traveling around the city. I’ve gone to several restaurants and bars and asked if they carry Narcan and would they like to carry it,” Hubrecht said. “I’ve never had anyone say ‘no.’ That’s my goal is to make sure everyone has access to it.”

Hubrecht encourages the community to have more compassion and advocate for people struggling to overcome addiction. She hopes those same people can find life beyond the drugs.

“They’re not drug addicts. They’re people and they need our help. All we can do is give them the education and support their need for their daily survival,” she said.

She added, “Please be careful. Use the fentanyl test strips. The people manufacturing these drugs don’t care about you but we do. The community cares. Families care and friends care.”