Kai, who would have turned 2 on March 28. (Courtesy Amanda O’Brien)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The death of Grand Rapids toddler Kai’Yanni Jones is now being investigated as a homicide.

Her mother Amanda O’Brien is calling for justice following the Grand Rapids Police Department reclassifying the case on Tuesday.

“She really was like the light in our household,” O’Brien said.

Amanda O’Brien says ‘Baby Kai,’ as they called her, would have turned two later this month.

O’Brien had two friends she considered like family watching her daughters while she was giving birth at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital.

“I can’t wrap my mind around it. Like, you’ve watched my kids numerous a times so now it’s a million things running through my head,” O’Brien said.

She spoke with the couple babysitting her daughters on Feb. 19.

O’Brien said they told her Kai’Yanni’s stomach was bloated and she was throwing up.

She was taken to the hospital and was declared brain dead on Feb. 22. The family held an honor walk at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Saturday saying goodbye before Kai’Yanni gave the gift of life.

“I donated her organs because I felt like I don’t want anybody to have to feel like I felt. Losing my child is the worse thing that I’ve ever felt in my life. I’m still numb. I don’t know how to feel and I really honestly think it hasn’t hit me yet that, you know, I’m never gonna see her again.” O’Brien said.

Her heart was given to a 10-month-old child, her kidneys were donated to a 14-year-old boy.

“I just want justice for baby Kai that’s all I want, that’s the only thing I want, and I’m waiting on it and I’m standing on it and she’s gonna get it,” O’Brien said.

Police would not say if arrests have been made in the case.

If you would like to donate to help the family with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up in Kai’Yanni’s honor.