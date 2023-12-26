GRAND RAPIDS — A man shot and seriously injured by Grand Rapids police earlier this month after charging at an officer with a box cutter had a history of mental illness, court records show.

His mom said she hopes the shooting will be a turning point.

Nodin Chervenka, 19, remains in the hospital but his mom said on Tuesday that he is expected to recover.

In text messages, his mom, Jennifer Ives, said he lost his left kidney and some of his intestines in the shooting, along with full use of a hand.

Court records show his mother tried to get him psychiatric help last year.

He suffered from paranoia and psychosis, was homicidal and had recently attempted suicide, records show.

“He’s been living with schizoaffective disorder and psychosis since about the age of fifteen,” his mom wrote on Facebook.

A judge in April 2022 ordered him involuntarily committed to Pine Rest for treatment for up to 60 days.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the initial call for help on Dec. 16 didn’t appear to merit sending a social worker with officers.

“When the officer arrived, it very quickly turns to, what you can see by watching the video, was an individual who was suffering from mental health issues,” Winstrom said.

Police said the man was shot twice while charging at an officer with a box cutter in an alley near Lyon Street and Union Avenue NE.

Video shows he then ran into a garage, told police he had a knife, then charged again, this time at two officers. One hit him with a Taser, which didn’t stop him; the other officer stopped him with a gunshot to the arm.

The mom, in a Facebook post, questioned why police had to shoot her son.

“My son is small and was armed with a box cutter. It seems like two police officers would be able to wrestle it away from him. I’ve successfully managed to wrestle things away from him,” she wrote. “They probably could have just tased him, yet they almost shot him dead. He’s a vulnerable person and unmistakably so.”

The chief said he understands how she feels.

“She could have said anything and I would have been absolutely OK with it because that’s a mom,” Winstrom said.

But the chief said it appears his officers weren’t at fault.

He said the Michigan State Police finished investigating the shooting and has turned it over to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, which would decide whether it was justified.

The officers remain on paid leave, per protocol, but the chief expects them back on the job soon.

“Not only would I say they did everything from my perspective right, I don’t know if I could have done it as good as they did it,” he said.

The man’s mom, in a text message, said she expects he’ll be released soon from the hospital and sent for psychiatric care.

“He’s got a good outlook so far and we’re hoping that this is a turning point in his illness. He’s got a lot to overcome,” she wrote.

“A lot of time it takes a tragedy to really be a watershed moment in someone’s life,” the chief said. “I’m hopeful that if any good can come of this, is that the young man does get the treatment that he needs.”