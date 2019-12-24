Molotov cocktail thrown at car, starts fire in GR

Authorities investigate a car fire in Grand Rapids Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a car in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street near Kalamazoo Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a car in the area and started a fire.

There were no reports of injuries, according to GRPD.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

