Molotov cocktail thrown at car, starts fire in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a car in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street near Kalamazoo Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a car in the area and started a fire.

There were no reports of injuries, according to GRPD.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.