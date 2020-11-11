Mobile showers aim to offer dignity to Grand Rapids homeless

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries has rolled out a new mobile shower unit to serve the homeless in Grand Rapids.

The trailer, which includes three shower stalls in separate compartments, will be set up around the city in “strategic locations,” Mel Trotter said in a release.



“This is a natural extension of what we do here,” Mel Trotter Ministries President and CEO Dennis Van Kampen, said in a statement. “When we launched outreach a year ago, one of the gaps in care we found is the lack of showering options for individuals living in encampments or otherwise on the streets. Providing the means for individuals to take a shower allows them to feel dignified, which in turn, provides confidence to be able to walk into a job interview feeling clean, valued, and fully welcomed.”

Amway Corp. and Express Employment Professionals provided donations for the mobile shower program. Both organizations echoed Van Kampen’s goal to offer dignity to those who are homeless.

Mel Trotter Ministries is working with The Other Way Ministries and the Grand Rapids Homeless Outreach Team to provide tangible aid to people who are homeless.