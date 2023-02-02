GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular wedding and party business in West Michigan just expanded and is making its large events debut this week at the auto show in Grand Rapids.

Beviamo! Mobile Bar Fleet is a unique bar experience that allows private clients to rent a small bar cart, bartenders and even a large bar truck to set up shop both indoors and outdoors.

“I was bored at work one day and I was searching the internet for wedding trends,” said founder Tess Copes. “I found that this was popular in California, and I was like, why not try it!”

Since its inception in 2019, Copes said that her original rental option named Vinny has been rented more than a hundred times.

“All of our bar carts have their own theme,” said. “So we have a horse trailer bar … and then smaller like, vintage carts. Vinny, which is built to look like a vintage camper bar, is kind of like a 1960s vibe.”

Private clients are given a grocery list and provide the alcohol, mixers and accoutrements. The rental costs covers the mobile bar itself, a bartender if requested and the liquor insurance for the day, according to new partner Nate Blury.

Blury said Beviamo! will also make its city events debut later this year at one of the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks events.

“For social zones or larger events with the city, if there’s a charitable component, we can help that charity to pull a liquor license, a non-profit license in Michigan,” he said. “Then we can serve at very large outdoor events too.”

Beviamo! has garnered local attention. It was recognized in the Best of the West Revue Readers poll in 2021 and 2022 and on the popular wedding website The Knot this year.