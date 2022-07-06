GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — MLK Park Parties will host its July event this Thursday.

“If we can find ways to give back to our community and this is what it’s all about, we don’t charge a thing,” says event organizer Lisa Knight.

The series of three events have a variety of themes in hopes of providing resources and enjoyment to local community members who attend. In June, the first Park Party of the summer, the theme was “Family Fun Night.” The theme of the July 7 event is “Paint and Refresh” and August’s event is “Back to School.”

“When the pandemic hit we couldn’t do anything, we were all locked up inside so it’s kind of an opportunity for people to come out again and enjoy the different things that are going on in the park,” Knight said.

The park’s address is 1200 Franklin St SE in Grand Rapids. Thursday’s event takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Knight told News 8 it will feature art and relaxation through a DJ, poetry artists and painting.

“We want to make sure our company has something they can do and hold onto that’s a constant in their lives,” Knight said.

August’s event will take place on Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a “Back to School” theme which includes haircuts, supplies, a petting zoo and more.

