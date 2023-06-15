GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — MLK Park Parties are back for summer 2023.

The events will happen three times this summer on the third Thursday of the month, starting this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park in Grand Rapids.

The June party theme is Game Night. There will be pickleball, disc golf, chess, yard games and prizes, along with free food and several local vendors.

The July 20 theme is art immersion, with painting, music and dance. The Aug. 17 event will serve as a back to school party, with free haircuts, school supplies and a petting zoo.