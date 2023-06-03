GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across Michigan are working to raise awareness this month about the impact of gun violence.

As part of the “Wear Orange” campaign, a group of people came together for an event led by the Grand Rapids chapter of Moms Demand Action.

“Wear Orange is a nationwide movement where we wear orange in commemoration, in honor and memory of victims and survivors of gun violence,” Christina VanEyl, Grand Rapids chapter lead for Moms Demand Action, said. “Every year on the first day of June we celebrate Wear Orange where we honor people.”

This year the organization chose to do a work project. Activists and volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning up Martin Luther King Park.

“There are lots of different ways to honor those who are lost to gun violence, but this is our choice this year and we’re here in Martin Luther King Park, which he also was a victim of gun violence, so it really seems appropriate that we do this work here. We also know that safe communities have green space so we like the idea of improving green space where we can,” VanEyl said.

There are a total of 25 events taking place across Michigan this month. On Sunday in Holland, a Wear Orange event will be held at Centennial Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Monday there will be a program at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo at 5 p.m.

You can learn more about Wear Orange here.