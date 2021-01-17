MLK Day events in West Michigan go virtual

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations have moved online this year due to the pandemic.

Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School’s Grand Rapids Campus’ Black Law Students Association will host a virtual panel called “Controversy in the Community” starting at noon.

Calvin University’s January Series will welcome author and speaker Jemar Tisby for a speech entitled “What is the Color of Compromise” starting at 12:30 p.m. You can watch online.

Grand Valley State University will host PBS NewsHouse and NBC and MSNBC political contributor Yamiche Alcindor for a keynote address entitled “The Legacy of MLK: Purpose, Truth and Justice” at 6:30 p.m. You can register online.

Celebration Cinema is hosting showings of “One Night in Miami” at all its theaters and “MLK/FBI” at its Studio Park theater only. A portion of ticket sales will go to The Center for Community Transformation. There will be an online discussion about “One Night in Miami” on Monday evening and one about “MLK/FBI” on Sunday.

The Urban League of West Michigan’s annual breakfast celebration to honor King was switched to an online event. It is sold out.

