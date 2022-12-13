GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan sports journalist Steve Kaminski, who spent decades covering auto racing and high school sports for The Grand Rapids Press and MLive, has died.

Kaminski died Monday, with his family suspecting a heart attack or stroke, MLive reports. He was 56.

He had long covered high school sports in West Michigan, with MLive saying he was responsible for 53 schools. His passion was auto racing, with a close focus on the local races at Berlin Raceway in Marne.

“The care and commitment that Steve had for the athletes and community he covered shone through every day in his work,” Bryn Mickle, MLive sports director, said in an obituary published Tuesday. “He was a true professional.”

He leaves behind a wife and two children, a 21-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son.