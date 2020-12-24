Mitten Brewing delivers pizzas to those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The owners of The Mitten Brewing Company brightened the day of the less fortunate with a special delivery of pizzas.

Co-owners Max Trierweiler and Chris Andrus dropped off a stack of boxes at Covenant House, a shelter for at-risk people ages 18 to 24 in Grand Rapids.

“The Mitten has amazing pizzas, gourmet pizzas.” said Teresa Newmarch, the director of development at Covenant House. “We’re excited to share those with our residents.”

“We’re fortunate to be thought of in that manner and provide pizza and put smiles on people’s faces,” Trierweiler said.

The brewery has relied heavily on their pizza sales to stay in business during the pandemic

“I struggle to think how we would’ve weathered this extended period of carryout without pizza, which lends itself well to be brought home and shared,” Andrus said.

They take pride in giving back to the community.

“We’ve had staff members in the past who have experienced homelessness,” Andrus said. “I think it’s something on everyone’s mind when it gets cold.”