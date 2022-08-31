PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a missing Plainfield Township woman has been found, according to her family.

Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found Tuesday morning at Chateau Village Apartments at 44th and Burlingame in Wyoming, according to her sister, Sarah Oaks.

Oaks released a statement to News 8:

“My family is both heartbroken and horrified at the recent turn of events. I would like to thank all of those involved in helping to locate Mollie and provide us all with a small sense of closure. I would like to personally thank law enforcement, friends and family for sharing photos-and bringing attention to her disappearance, missing persons advocates, the dance community, authors of news articles, local news and radio stations, and anyone else who played an active role in returning Mollie back to her family. I am eager to begin the process of holding the person capable of such cruelty, accountable. I will not rest until little Mollie gets her justice. Until we meet again sweet girl, love your big sis.”

Schmidt had last been seen on Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of East Beltline and 5 Mile Road NE, according to deputies.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Schmidt had left behind her children at her home, which was uncharacteristic behavior.

Wyoming police are now handling this case. They have not yet released any information about the death.

Schmidt and Oaks’ maiden name is O’Meara.