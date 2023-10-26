UPDATE: On Friday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Benjamin Moore had been found and returned to his family unharmed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the community to help search for a missing man who may be experiencing issues with Alzheimer’s disease.

Benjamin Moore walked away from his home on Everglade Drive SE near Eastern Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday. It is unknown exactly what he was wearing but his family tells police he typically wears a plaid shirt.

His family was able to track his phone and told police he was last seen around Knapps Corner northeast of Grand Rapids around 6:30 p.m. Moore does not have a car and possibly used a bus to get there, police say.

Anyone who has seen Moore or may have information on where he is should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.