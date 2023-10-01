GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing Illinois man was last spotted driving on I-196 in Grand Rapids, deputies say.

Allyn Sly, 33, stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants, according to the Douglas County Illinois Sheriff’s Office. He has mental disabilities and high-functioning cognitive impairment, according to deputies.

Sly got lost in a rural area of Douglas County, Illinois, just south of Champaign. He was talking with his father on the phone when it ran out of battery, deputies said.

Since then, his vehicle, a 2018 red Ford sedan with Illinois license plate number CS32480 has been spotted in other areas of Illinois, Indiana and now Michigan. Sly’s vehicle was seen driving on I-196 southwest of Grand Rapids around 6 p.m., according to deputies with the Douglas County Illinois Sheriff’s Office.

A surveillance image of Allyn Sly’s vehicle, courtesy of Douglas County Illinois Sheriff’s Office. An undated photo of Allyn Sly, courtesy Douglas County Illinois Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who knows where Sly may be is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Illinois Sheriff’s Office at 217.253.2913.